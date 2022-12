Food bank volunteers, Linda Zol and Marylynn Rakuson accept a $1,000 donation as Kiwanis Elves, Wayne Hodgson Leroy Pedersen, watch along with a Swedish Christmas Gnome, Tomte. Photo: Submitted

In a collaboration with Safeway Trail’s cultured Balsam Firs and the Kiwanis Christmas Tree Lot, a donation of $1,000 has been raised for the Trail United Church Food Bank.

The magical elf is the protector of family and home.

