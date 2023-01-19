Trail ’Friends’ seeking volunteers to help deliver books

Joanne McMeekin (left) and Nancy LeMoine deliver books to people in Warfield and Trail who can’t get to the library in-person. Photo: Submitted

Submitted Friends of the Trail Public Library

The Friends of the Trail Public Library (Friends) was established as a charity in 1996 with the purpose of providing financial support to the Trail and District Public Library.

The support was to purchase items and make contributions for things not within the library’s budget.

Over the year the Friends have contributed thousands of dollars, most recently to help replace the stolen 3D printers, support the traveling bike library, a telescope for programming, and a portable DVD player.

We also contributed $ 10,000 toward the construction of the present library.

In addition to fund raising the Friends deliver books to people who are unable to access the library in person.

Library staff member Sam King selects the books and gets them ready and then the Friends delivers them one a month and picks up returns.

Two of our book delivery service, Joanne McMeekin and Nancy LeMoine, deliver to three to four people every month.

This service is free to Trail and Warfield residents.

If you know someone who would benefit from this service please contact Sam King at the library by calling 250.364.1731.

If you would like to join the Friends, or would be interested in helping with book deliveries, please leave a message at the circulation desk for Joanne.

Read more: #LocalNews

Read more: #Community



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailTrail and District Public Libraryvolunteers