Trail Gyro Park new playground opening … soon

The City of Trail has about three weeks of work to do before new playground opens at Gyro Park

The new playground and swing-set project at Gyro Park is tantalizingly close to opening, but park enthusiasts will have to wait another three weeks before it can be enjoyed. Photo: Jim Bailey

Like an unopened present, the anticipation of unwrapping Gyro Park’s new playground is growing tantalizingly closer, however, more work needs to be done.

The City of Trail announced in an Oct. 16 release, that before youngsters can enjoy the brand new playground and swing set addition, they will have to wait for surrounding ground work and sidewalk construction to be completed.

“Crews will start this work, the week of October 19, and will need approximately three weeks to complete the job,” the city advises. “Until then, the construction fencing will remain around the playground for everyone’s safety.”

Residents have watched with interest as the various array of play structures emerged over the summer and fall. Habitat Systems Incorporated in conjunction with city workers removed the aging swing set, and created room for an innovative collection of play structures and ground cover, complete with colourful swings, slides, climbing areas, Ogopogo elements and a we-go-round.

The city awarded the contract to Habitat Systems Incorporated at a May council meeting, with an estimated price tag of just over $370,000.

Columbia Basin Trust also committed a grant of $25,000 to the project. The fund supports projects that improve facilities and equipment that increase participation by children and youth in physical activity and sport, and reduce barriers to participation, while promoting inclusivity and accessibility.

There was some concern that the project could not go forward due to the current pandemic restrictions, but the city was eager to proceed and is looking forward to its completion.

“Thank you for your ongoing patience as we work through the project. We look forward to re-opening the playground and swing set soon.”

City of Trail