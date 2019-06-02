Bagpiper Vicky Borsato led the 12th annual Trail Kidney Walk at Gyro Park on Sunday. The event welcomed over 20 participants in its annual walk to raise money and awareness for Kidney disease. This year, the Trail Kidney Walk had a short turn around as the event, which has traditionally gone in September, changed to the first weekend in June for 2019. September has been plagued by smoke from wildfires so the Kidney Foundation switched dates and organizers and walkers enjoyed blue-bird skies and sunshine on Sunday. Jim Bailey photo.