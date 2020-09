The new KBRH emergency department opened its doors a few weeks ago

The Kiwanis Club of Trail, represented by President Peter Thiessen (middle) and member, Mary-Jane Thiessen (right) presented a $2,500 donation to the Emergency Department Campaign at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH).

This completes the Kiwanis Club’s $10,000 pledge to sponsor the Eye/Ear, Nose Throat Treatment Room at KBRH.

Lisa Pasin, Director of Development KBRH Health Foundation (left) accepted this donation.

Read more here: KBRH’s new $19M emergency department opens



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospitalvolunteers