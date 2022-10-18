Glenmerry Elementary School’s Parent Action Committee recently hosted a school community BBQ for over 200 children and parents. Colleen Jones, mayor-elect, assisted Kiwanis members Chris Vlanich and Colleen Hodge with a BBQ and cheque presentation to Terry Jones, principal of Glenmerry Elementary School. Kiwanis Club of Trail has made a commitment to supporting the local elementary schools meals programs during fall and spring semesters. $500 was donated to each; Glenmerry, Fruitvale, Webster and Holy Trinity Skool Aid.

Trail Kiwanis donates to school meal programs

Glenmerry PAC held a barbeque last week

