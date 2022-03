Team Columbia River Courage took the polar plunge at Gyro Park on March 20

The Kiwanis Club of Trail has donated $500 to Special Olympics BC.

Kiwanian Chris Vlanich presented the donation to Jake Miller at the March 20 Polar Plunge at Gyro Park in Trail.

Team Columbia River Courage raised almost $2,000 for the annual province-wide event.

Special Olympics BC programs and competitions happen year-round in 55 communities throughout the province.

