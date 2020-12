Everyone who bought a Christmas tree from the Kiwanis lot was entered into the draw

Chris Vlanich, president of Trail Kiwanis, and Jocelyn Johnson, volunteer, drew the winners for Ferraro Foods gift certificates; Kim Steep, Diana Keraiff, Sherry Leigh Kitchin and Judy/Doug Conners.

Christmas trees from the Kiwanis lot sold out last weekend.

Everyone who bought a tree was entered to win the draw.

All proceeds from the tree sales are donated back into local goodwill causes.

On behalf of Trail Kiwanis members, Vlanich says, “Thank you one and all. Merry Christmas.”

