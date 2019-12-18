Trail Kiwanis supports Camp Rory

The Girl Guides have helped Kiwanis at the tree lot and at the club’s Saturday charity meat draw

The Girl Guides lent a hand at the Kiwanis Christmas Tree Lot, located at Butler Park in East Trail.

Also, for volunteering at Kiwanis Charity Meat Draw, the Girl Guides received $500 to support the operation of Camp Rory, in Patterson.

The Kiwanis Charity Meat Draw, held every Saturday from 2-5 p.m. at the Arlington Bar & Grill, has been a great fundraiser for the community.

Earlier this month the Kiwanis were able to raise $1,600 for ‘Team Tyler’, fund to help Tyler Leavitt and family with his fight with cancer.

Photo, from the left: Wayne Hodgson, Lori Heximer, Margaret Moore, Katie Mountain, Brian Pipes, Tracey Billett.



