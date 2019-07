Construction on the new KBRH emergency department is now underway

The Kiwanis Club of Trail has donated $2,500 from a $10,000 pledge to the KBRH Health Foundation’s Emergency Department Campaign.

This donation will support the Eye/Ear, Nose and Throat Minor Procedure Room in the new Emergency Department at KBRH.

Chris D’Arcy, Secretary for the KBRH Health Foundation (centre, right) accepted this donation from the Kiwanis Club’s Chris Vlanich, Secretary (right), Peter Thiessen, Vice President (left) and Wayne Hodgson, Treasurer (centre, left).