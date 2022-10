Royal Canadian Legion Trail Branch # 11 donated $2,000 from their Poppy Fund to the Ambulatory Care Campaign. Photo:Submitted

Royal Canadian Legion Trail Branch # 11 donated $2,000 from their Poppy Fund to the Ambulatory Care Campaign at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH).

Funds will be used to purchase medical equipment for the oncology and day surgery departments.

L-R: Terry McKimmie President Trail Branch#11 presents this donation to Melissa Mailey, KBRH Health Foundation Board Member.

