The Royal Canadian Legion Trail Branch # 11 donated $1,000 from their Poppy Fund to the Columbia View Lodge Garden of Gratitude project, which will improve accessibility of garden spaces for long term care residents.

L-R: Terry Martin, KBRH Health Foundation Board Member accepts the donation from Terry McKimmie, President, Trail Branch #11.

City of TrailDonationKootenay Boundary Regional HospitalRoyal Canadian Legion