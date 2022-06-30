Trail Legion Ladies Auxiliary gives back

Ladies auxiliary works to support the branch and their veterans

The Royal Canadian Legion branch #11 Ladies Auxiliary, Trail, presented a $5,000 cheque to the branch last week at their regular general meeting.

The ladies auxiliary is always looking for new members and volunteers.

They work with the branch to support the branch and their veterans.

Each year the auxiliary donates money to the veterans for their Christmas funds.

The auxiliary also supports the veteran homes of Brock Fahrni and George Derby, and they donate to local food banks.

This charitable work is achieved by raising money through catering and by the sale of meat pies.

