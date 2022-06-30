The Royal Canadian Legion branch #11 Ladies Auxiliary, Trail, presented a $5,000 cheque to the branch last week at their regular general meeting. Photo: Submitted

The Royal Canadian Legion branch #11 Ladies Auxiliary, Trail, presented a $5,000 cheque to the branch last week at their regular general meeting. Photo: Submitted

Trail Legion Ladies Auxiliary gives back

Ladies auxiliary works to support the branch and their veterans

The Royal Canadian Legion branch #11 Ladies Auxiliary, Trail, presented a $5,000 cheque to the branch last week at their regular general meeting.

The ladies auxiliary is always looking for new members and volunteers.

They work with the branch to support the branch and their veterans.

Each year the auxiliary donates money to the veterans for their Christmas funds.

The auxiliary also supports the veteran homes of Brock Fahrni and George Derby, and they donate to local food banks.

This charitable work is achieved by raising money through catering and by the sale of meat pies.

City of TrailRoyal Canadian Legion

Previous story
School’s out for summer!

Just Posted

Image: City of Trail
Trail property taxes due Monday, July 4

Photo: Canadian Press
COLUMN: Canadian values go beyond flag-waving

The Royal Canadian Legion branch #11 Ladies Auxiliary, Trail, presented a $5,000 cheque to the branch last week at their regular general meeting. Photo: Submitted
Trail Legion Ladies Auxiliary gives back

Admission is by donation, $3 minimum suggested. Or, support the future of Music in the Park and buy a season pass for $50. Photo: File
Folk-rock meets brass tonight at Trail’s Music in the Park