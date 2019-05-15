(Submitted photo)

Trail Legion supports Skool-Aid

Skool-Aid has been providing school supplies to low income families for 10 years

The Trail Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion has donated to Holy Trinity Parish Skool-Aid program.

This year marks 10 years since the program’s inception. Over that time, approximately 1,500 packages of school supplies have been handed out to lower income students in the Lower Columbia region.

On hand to thank Legion members for their support are Louise McEwan and Patricia Nutini from the Skool Aid program, and veterans Greg Hill and Gilbert Morrison, representatives from the Trail branch.


