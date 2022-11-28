Shirley Bingley and Denzil Cooke were overseeing the Trail Lions Club raffle table this weekend at the Trail mall. Photo: Sheri Regnier

Trail Lions holding Christmas grocery raffle

Shirley Bingley and Denzil Cooke were overseeing the Trail Lions Club raffle table this weekend at the Trail mall.

Tickets for the Christmas grocery raffle are on sale now; Trail Lions will be at Ferraro Foods selling tickets and at the mall for the Last Minute Christmas Market running again on Dec. 10 and Dec. 11 in Waneta Plaza.

The Lions raffle draw takes place Dec. 22 at 11 a.m.

First prize is a $200 grocery certificate; second prize is a $100 grocery ticket; third prize, a $75 grocery certificate; and fourth, a $50 grocery certificate.

