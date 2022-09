Gordy Steep Sick Children’s Fund provide financial assistance to families travelling for medical care

United Steelworkers Local 480 has donated $5,000 to the Gordy Steep Sick Children’s Fund.

USW Local 480 continues to provide financial assistance to families travelling for medical care through this fund, supporting local families during challenging times.

