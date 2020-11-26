Trail Navy Cadets of yore

Check out our Trail Blazers historical feature every Thursday in the Trail Times newspaper

With a special feature on HMCS Trail on the way, this image from the Trail Historical Society is a fitting precursor to an upcoming poem written in homage to a WWII ship named after the City of Trail.

This photo shows Governor-General Julian Hedworth George Byng, a First World War veteran, inspecting the Trail Naval Cadets on Aug. 1, 1924.

The officer with a walking stick is Captain Curtis, and the officer talking to Lord Byng is Officer Herb Jackson, also a Great War veteran.



