Jubilee Park in downtown Trail provided a tranquil setting for reflection on Tuesday, when community members gathered with city council members and frontline workers in victim services agencies, alongside the Greater Trail RCMP. In collaboration with the restorative justice program, the agencies unveiled a park bench to honour all victims and survivors of crime during Victims and Survivors of Crime week, recognized across Canada from May 26 to June 1.

Sheri Regnier photo

Sheri Regnier photo