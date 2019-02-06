The Family Action Network was the lucky recipient of the Women’s Health Initiative fundraiser at the Shoppers Drug Mart in Trail this year. Thanks to the generous support of local Shoppers Drug Mart customers, over $900 was raised in support of healthy children’s development and other early childhood initiatives in the Lower Columbia region. Christy Anderson, executive director for the Family Action Network, accepts the donation from Linda Seib, Shoppers Drug Mart owner/pharmacist

Trail pharmacy supports family-friendly initiatives

Family Action Network recipient of the Women’s Health Initiative at Trail Shoppers Drug Mart

“We are all so thrilled that our local Shoppers chose FAN to be the lucky recipient of the Women’s Health Initiative,” says Christy Anderson from FAN (Family Action Network).

“Thanks to the generous support of our local Shoppers Drug Mart customers, over $900 was raised in support of healthy children’s development and other early childhood initiatives in the Lower Columbia region.”

The Family Action Network, better known locally as FAN, is behind many family-friendly initiatives in the region, such as Ages and Stages events.

For the past four years, Ages and Stages has given families the opportunity to bring their children to a free, 45-minute consultation with an early years professional to check their children’s development and discuss topics such as eating, sleeping, walking, speech and behaviour.

Other FAN initiatives include the EZ PZ (pronounced Easy-Peezy) network of family-friendly washrooms. In partnership with downtown-based agencies and businesses, EZ PZ’s provide access to clean, family-friendly washrooms regardless of whether the family is a paying customer or attending a program.

“FAN also developed and maintains the online parent resource hub full of information about early childhood, programs and services for families with young children and an online events calendar,” said Anderson.

“We are so pleased that our local Shoppers chose us as the beneficiaries of this years’ Women’s Health Initiative,” she added.

“We will direct these funds back into the community in support of family-friendly initiatives that make our region the best place to raise children.”

For more information on the Family Action Network, visit the website at: www.familyactionnetwork.ca

