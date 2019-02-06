The Family Action Network was the lucky recipient of the Women’s Health Initiative fundraiser at the Shoppers Drug Mart in Trail this year. Thanks to the generous support of local Shoppers Drug Mart customers, over $900 was raised in support of healthy children’s development and other early childhood initiatives in the Lower Columbia region. Christy Anderson, executive director for the Family Action Network, accepts the donation from Linda Seib, Shoppers Drug Mart owner/pharmacist
Trail pharmacy supports family-friendly initiatives
Family Action Network recipient of the Women’s Health Initiative at Trail Shoppers Drug Mart