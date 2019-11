70th anniversary of the Trail Memorial Centre will be celebrated on Saturday

The Trail Historical Society shared several Cominco Arena construction photos with the Trail Times to help celebrate the building’s 70th anniversary, which will culminate on Saturday at the Trail Memorial Centre.

The photo above shows work during the installation of the roof trusses. See Page 2 in today’s Trail Times for another photo and some interesting facts and figures on the original construction.



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter