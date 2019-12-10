(Submitted photo)

Trail realtors support Children’s Miracle Network

A portion of each commission is directed into children’s charity

Staff at Re/Max All Pro Realty in Trail made their annual donation to the Children’s Miracle Network.

A portion of each realtor’s commission on every sale throughout the year is pooled and then donated.

This year, the staff donated over $5,000 to the cause.

Children's Miracle Network

More than 10 million kids enter a children’s hospital, like BC Children’s Hospital, across North America every year.

To provide the best care for kids, children’s hospitals rely on donations and community support to fully cover the cost of care.

Since 1983, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals has helped fill those funding gaps by raising more than $5 billion, most of it $1 at a time through Miracle Balloon icon campaigns.

Its various fundraising partners and programs support the nonprofit’s mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible.


