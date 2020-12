The Rotary Club of Trail couldn’t host its annual Choirfest to support local food banks so members decided to make individual donations instead, totalling $1,850.

Rotary is asking residents who regularly make donations, and newcomers, to consider contributing this holiday season to help Salvation Army and local food banks.

L-R: Cam Rauschenberger from Trail Rotary donates funds to Pastor Andrew Sweet from the Salvation Army.

