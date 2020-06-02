(Unsplash photo)

Trail senior pens pandemic poem

Margaret Browne wrote ‘Ode To A Bug’

Poetry lets us positively share our feelings. Thus, this very personal written form of expression can lighten our spirits and often be healing to the soul.

And sometimes a poem is simply meant to give us smile, even if it’s just for a little while.

This poem titled “Ode To A Bug” penned by Margaret Browne of Trail, does just that. Enjoy.

By Margaret S. Browne

It’s called a pandemic and that means world-wide,

And on to our planet it’s come to reside.

A virus (or bug) called Covid Nineteen,

And it seems to be, consistently mean.

We didn’t invite it, it just came to stay,

And all we want, is to send it away.

It’s very determined, it eats lots of money.

From government accounts, and that isn’t funny.

It moves in real quick and makes people ill,

And so far, for it, we haven’t a pill.

But, just you wait Covid Nineteen.

One day for you, we’ll have a vaccine.

Margaret S. Browne is a retired Public Health Nurse.

