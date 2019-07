The all-wheel park is in a scenic location near the Gyro Park boat launch

In 2008, Ashley Escott told a youth forum that Trail needed a skatepark.

In 2009, he kicked off a petition to push for its creation. On Wednesday night, just few days shy of his 29th birthday, he was riding and marvelling at the facility during the community’s Trail Sk8 Park Celebration.

“I’m so happy to see it come to fruition,” he said.

Approximately 200 people showed up for the event.