Trail Walmart donates to regional hospital

Walmart donated $1,000 to the KBRH Health Foundation’s Urology and ENT Project, which will purchase medical equipment to support urology and ENT (ears, nose and throat) specialists. Walmart Trail representatives, Nicole, Charity Team Lead (left) and Ryan, Store Manager (right) presented this donation to the KBRH Health Foundation.
