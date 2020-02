Money will be directed into surgical services project

The Health Foundation at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) has received a $1,000 donation from Trail Walmart for the Surgical Services Project.

This project involves the purchasing of equipment for the KBRH operating rooms.

Photo: Kim Ferraro, Board Director for the KBRH Health Foundation (right), accepted this donation from the Walmart Trail Charity Committee.

