Trail’s bear-proof bins will remain out to month-end

Trail residents who can’t secure garbage, can access bear-proof bins in Glenmerry and the Gulch

Bears are still out and about in the City of Trail so the municipality is giving locals the heads up that community bear-proof bins will be staying out for another month.

Conservation officers have confirmed that bruins are still active as they prepare to hibernate for winter.

Until Friday, Nov. 27, the bear-proof bins will stay on site in West Trail on Old Rossland Avenue next to the Bocce pits and in Glenmerry on Highway Drive at the entrance of the public works yard.

Trail residents, who don’t have access to a secure area before their collection date can use these bins to dispose of their garbage.

The city advises that bin lids are securely pinned and there has been no known incidents of bears accessing garbage from within the receptacles.

This is an additional service to curb side garbage pickup so users are asked to make a $4 per bag payment in the secure money collection box located on the front of the bins – the same fee charged per bag at the regional landfill.

Money collected from the bins helps to offset the tipping and maintenance fees incurred by this service, which is a partnership between local non-profit agency Natural Control Alternatives Society (NCA) and the City of Trail.

NCA and the city thank residents for using the bins responsibly, which helps keep wildlife in the wild and communities safe.



