Shay McAuley shares this photo he took of a blue heron checking out the fishing in Beaver Creek.

According to North American Native tradition, the Great Blue Heron brings messages of self-determination and self-reliance.

They represent an ability to progress and evolve.

The long thin legs of the heron reflect that an individual doesn’t need great massive pillars to remain stable, but must be able to stand on one’s own.

