Turn trash to treasure this Saturday across the West Kootenay

If you believe the adage that one man’s junk is another man’s treasure, then Trash-2-Treasure day is the event for you.

The annual event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 23 throughout the West Kootenay region.

The Regional Districts of Central Kootenay and Kootenay Boundary are promoting the event as a way to reduce waste and help your neighbours.

The annual event is popular throughout the region as it’s not everyday you can get away with snooping through your neighbour’s things.

It’s easy to participate. Simply place items you would like to get rid of by the curb where treasure hunters can access them without disrupting traffic.

Create a sign, or use this printable one to let people know the items are free for the taking.

Remove all remaining items by 4 p.m. in order to keep our streets nice and tidy.

READ MORE: RDCK board debates parental leave for directors



betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

kootenayRecycling