Two new exhibitions at the Kootenay Gallery celebrate the everyday

The Kootenay Gallery of Art is pleased to feature art from two women with local connections. Janet Kabatoff lives in Krestova and Mo Hamilton lived in Castlegar in the recent past.

Jan Kabatoff has created a series of artwork in an exhibition entitled Transcience. Kabatoff is an interdisciplinary artist with a passion for wild plants and flowers.

She says, “Living in a rural setting during a pandemic, in relative isolation, has allowed me to discover what my natural surroundings have to offer, and to reflect more deeply on our existential vulnerability and notions of nature and identity.”

Kabatoff’s artworks are process-oriented and comprised of three large-scale, site-specific installations of pressed plant material, a series of wild-flower paintings; mixed-media works and a time-lapse video of plants through the different stages of life, death and decay.

In conjunction with Kabatoff’s exhibition, there will be two public events. First is a talk about the Native Plant Gardens Project. The second is an artist talk by Jan Kabatoff.

On Aug. 27 at 2:00 p.m., Olga Hallborg, Castlegar Butterflyway coordinator and Bren Beckwith, PhD, owner of KinSeed Ecologies, will talk about the creation of the Native Plant Gardens, located on the grounds of the Kootenay Gallery. This collaborative project has brought together several community groups and has become well established this summer.

The second programming event is an artist talk given by Jan Kabatoff on September 24 at 2:00 p.m. Kabatoff will be joined by curator Maggie Shirley for a discussion about her work and inspirations.

Homeless by Mo Hamilton

While Jan Kabatoff focuses on plant life in her backyard, Mo Hamilton turns to houses for her artistic inspiration. The 100 Houses Project is a compilation of 100 block prints depicting houses in different scenarios.

Mo Hamilton explains, “I began this project in 2016 as a means to explore varying concepts of home and to consider the state of our contemporary time. As a whole, the project represents a cross section of human experience, capturing both everyday life and the impact of large-scale events.”

The two exhibitions will open on Friday, Aug. 26 at 7:00 p.m. Both artists will be in attendance for the openings. The shows continue until Oct. 29.

All events are by donation (free for members). There is no charge to attend the opening evening. The Kootenay Gallery is located at 120 Heritage Way, Castlegar. Call 250-365-3337, email kootenaygallery@telus.net or search kootenaygallery.com for further information.

The Kootenay Gallery is grateful for funding received from the Columbia Kootenay Cultural Alliance through the Columbia Basin Trust for the Transcience exhibition.

