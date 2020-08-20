Tyler Rice honoured as Community Futures Central Kootenay’s volunteer of the year

Rice joined the board of directors in 2018

Submitted by Community Futures Central Kootenay

Community Futures Central Kootenay (CFCK) is pleased to recognize Tyler Rice as volunteer of the year.

Since joining the CFCK Board of Directors in 2018, Rice quickly expanded his involvement in the non-profit, chairing the CFCK Self Employment and Cannabis Business Transition Initiative Committee, and assuming the role of treasurer for the West Kootenay Boundary Community Investment Co-op.

“Tyler’s always keen, volunteering his time, energy, and expertise to help move projects forward,” said Andrea Wilkey, executive director of CFCK. “When COVID-19 hit, he shared his expertise as an accountant and entrepreneur on our weekly business roundtable.”

When asked about his time volunteering: “At CFCK, I’ve had several opportunities to get involved with projects in the idea phase,” said Rice. “It’s very rewarding to see them develop into programs and services that support the business community.”

Rice and his family moved to the Kootenay region in 2014 to launch a mining venture near Salmo. Prior to this, his time in Calgary included work with oil and gas, health care, and real estate. Rice is also founding partner of Rice&Co, an accounting firm that serves businesses in Alberta and British Columbia.

“Tyler shows true commitment to the work that Community Futures does,” said Chris Bell, chair of the CFCK Board of Directors. “Whether he’s supporting the Self Employment program or getting involved in new programs such as the West Kootenay Boundary Community Investment Co-op and the Cannabis Business Transition Initiative.”

Legalization of recreational cannabis in Canada introduced a complex licensing process. The Cannabis Business Transition Initiative (CBTI) was created to help local entrepreneurs navigate the regulatory system and create sustainable cannabis businesses.

“Early on, we identified the need for a local cannabis processing cooperative. Tyler has been key in laying the groundwork for this project,” said Paul Kelly, CBTI program manager. “Developing this co-operative improves the viability of cannabis business in the region.”

In addition to his volunteer work with CFCK, Rice also volunteers as assistant coach for Nelson Minor Hockey; coach for the Nelson Soccer Association; firefighter for the North Shore Fire Department; volunteer board member of the Chamber of Mines of Eastern BC; and treasurer of the Redfish Elementary School Parent Advisory Committee.

