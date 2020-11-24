Unity is Strength

L-R: Representing United Steelworkers Local 480, treasurer Norm Murdoch and safety coordinator Jay Walters presented a $1,000 donation to the Trail Salvation Army’s Andrew and Olivia Sweet on Friday to start the church’s Adopt a Family 2020 Christmas campaign.
- Search
- Home
- Good News
- Cannabis 19+
- Submit News Tip
- News
- COVID-19
- Subscription
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Special Sections
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map