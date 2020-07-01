Using social media for good, $3,200 raised for Trail food bank

Proceeds went to the Trail Salvation Army food pantry known as Kate’s Kitchen

Larissa Harrington used social media to distribute hand sanitizer in exchange for donations to the Trail Salvation Army food pantry known as Kate’s Kitchen. More than $3,200 was raised for the cause. (Submitted photo)

Larissa Harrington wanted to keep the love for local food banks going, especially with the pandemic leading to a heightened need, so she launched two fundraisers to support Kate’s Kitchen.

She used social media to distribute hand sanitizer in exchange for a monetary donation.

“As a community we raised over $3,200 and I wish to extend my gratitude to all participants,” Harrington said. “I am so proud of the fact that people contributed even when they might have not been in the best financial position to do so,” she added.

“Please keep the food banks in mind over the summer and throughout the remainder of this pandemic.”

Since the start of the COVID-19 crisis, the Trail Salvation Army has adapted and altered its practices to maintain B.C.’s health and safety protocols, while continuing to provide food for those in need.

Although the indoor dining service for Kate’s Kitchen has been closed to the public, locals in-need have been able to access food hampers and boxed lunches from the Rossland Avenue site.

“We have been so privileged to journey with people during these unprecedented times, to continue to meet human needs just as we have been for over 100 years in the Trail community,” Jessica Hoeft, Trail Community Ministries Leader, told the Times.

“We continue to operate with health and safety protocols and adjustments to ensure the safety of our volunteers, employees and clients,” she said.

“Our dining-in area remains closed, but we are providing free boxed lunches through our take-out window every weekday and we still distribute food hampers every day by appointment.”

Starting July 2, there will be a change to the way food hampers are picked up.

The front entrance of the building, located at 730 Rossland Ave., will have a newly installed counter.

Hoeft says food hampers will be distributed through this new protective counter, which will help ensure the health and safety of individuals entering the food bank.

“We also want to encourage the community of Trail that if you are in need, or find yourself worrying about your basic necessities, please reach out to us,” Hoeft shared.

“We have been tremendously supported by the community and are stocked up – ready to serve you, and give hope today.”



