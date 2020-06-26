USW Local 480 donates to family cause

The Fund assists families travelling to access medical care for their child.

USW Local 480 donated $1,930 to the Gordy Steep Memorial Sick Children’s Fund, which assists families travelling to access medical care for their child.

Funds were raised from multiple events including Steve Como’s retirement, the open house jar and Minor Hockey Day.

For more information about the Gordy Steep Memorial Sick Children’s Fund, contact United Steelworkers at 250.368.9131 or the KBRH Foundation at 250.364.3424.

Chris Walker, USW President presents the donation to Lisa Pasin, KBRH Health Foundation Director of Development.

