VISAC Gallery launches Window ArtWalk

“We really do think there is a window for everyone’s eye,” says VISAC director Kristen Chester

The VISAC Gallery and the Trail and District Arts Council launches its Window ArtWalk in downtown Trail on Wednesday, Sept. 2.

The VISAC Gallery is finding new and creative ways to support the arts and local businesses in downtown Trail.

VISAC director Kristen Chester announced the launch of the ‘Trail Window ArtWalk’ on Wednesday, Sept. 2, where residents can meet outside the new mural across from the Charles Bailey Theatre, and commence the walk while keeping socially distanced.

“During Covid times, the Arts community has been pushed to get creative in finding ways to support and present the works of our local Artists,” said Chester. “So came the idea of the ‘Trail Window ArtWalk’; paying Artists to create art installations inside downtown Trail business windows so that they may be seen during the month of September.”

The walk supports ten artists whose works will be displayed in the windows of participating businesses. Since most indoor galleries and exhibits have been shut down, the ArtWalk embraces the creative side of the participants, and allows businesses to promote their services as well.

“The one cohesive theme with the window installations is that they all take over the space the businesses have been so kind to offer them. There were discussions and support around how to gear the art and concept vision to create a whole scene creating a visual story in a window as opposed to a normal ‘artwalk’ of displayed 2D work. This year so many artists had created work for shows or events that were cancelled. This was an opportunity to take old work and revamp it so the public could enjoy it or create new work inspired by the Window ArtWalk itself. We hope the public enjoys these fun and arty offerings, as we really do think there is a window for everyone’s eye.”

The art will remain in the windows for the month of September, so if residents miss the Wednesday launch, they can still enjoy a self-guided tour at their leisure.

Bring your kids out to the first day of the Window ArtWalk, Sept. 2. The walk will start at the new mural site on 1501 Cedar Ave, where participants will receive an ArtWalk map, free balloons by Doreen’s Balloon Creations, coloring books, ArtBoxes for kids and more.

Some businesses will be open late and have a special offering to patrons. ArtWalkers are asked to please follow all Covid protocols in any businesses that you visit as well as the six-feet social distancing during the walk around town.

“There are so many people working hard to showcase the best of downtown Trail; from the beautiful flowers of Communities in Bloom, to new hopeful store owners opening up each year, to the long standing community-minded businesses and restaurants located downtown. Covid has hit those that have made downtown a destination spot hard, however there are those businesses that are still open and beckoning patrons to come on down and take pride in local shops and streets.”

Support for The ArtWalk comes from the VISAC Gallery, the Columbia Basin Trust, Trail & District Arts Council, and the City of Trail. However, it’s Greater Trail residents that can really make a difference.

“The Trail & District Arts Council and VISAC have had their mindset on presenting and celebrating Trail as an arts hub as much as a hub for tech and sports,” added Chester. “The new mural was a way to evolve a space in Trail to show how a little bit of creativity and trust can go a long way in revitalizing and activating community spaces.

“We want to make sure that the negative actions of a few individuals are not the loudest or the thing that defines Trail’s downtown, but the caring work of those that invest time and effort to offer welcoming and lovely spots are what people think of when they think of Trail. Downtown Trail is for art, families, shopping, eating, walking, and meeting. Come on down during the month of September and support local businesses and artists!”

Wednesday’s celebration of the ArtWalk starts at 2 p.m. with tours going until 7 p.m. Residents can also access an ArtWalk Map online at visacgallery.com or at any of the participating businesses.

Window ArtWalk Participating Businesses & Artists:

1.) New Mural! – Trail & District Arts Council dedicated to supporting the Arts.

ART: “Alpenflow” by Jessa Gilbert

2.) Trail Museum & Archives – collects, preserves, shares & exhibits the rich history of Trail.

ART: “Change is the only constant” by Kelly Shpeley

3.) Community Inclusion Centre – supports social integration and building social networks

ART: “Create.” by Briana Haslam

4.) Ye Old Flower Shoppe – Offers fresh flowers & delivery to your door

ART: “Flowery Language” by Dandylion

5.) Trail Coffee Co. – Local Cafe, Restaurant, and Coffee Roastary

ART: “It’s All Good…Until It’s Not” by Josh Vlaming

6.) The Wooden Hanger – Women’s Consignment Boutique

ART: “Collective Exhibit” by the Tuesday Morning Quilters

7.) The Late-Night Record Shop – Vinyl. Turntables. Clothing.

ART: “Imprinted Imagination” by Charlotte Gibson

8.) JJ’s Fashion – Family owned & operated clothing store for 35 years

ART: “Purrfect Films” by Erin Shuttleworth

9.) The Higher Path – Locally owned recreational cannabis retail store

ART: “Illumination Installation” by Antoine Marcheterre

10.) Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy – our regions not-for-profit literacy organization

ART: “Rumble Ramble Bramble” by Ben Walker