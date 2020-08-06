Visiting with Trail Times readers is the best part of the job

Longtime friend of the Trail Times Walter Siemens dropped by for a visit when he was in town on the long weekend for a family wedding. (Sheri Regnier photo)

One of the best parts of working for the newspaper, which turns 125 on Oct. 19 this year, is visiting with loyal readers when they are in town.

Longtime friend of the Times, Walter Siemens, dropped by for a visit when he when he was in Trail for a family wedding on the holiday weekend.

Walter has lived on the coast for years, but he still subscribes to the Trail Times to keep up with local news and business goings-on.

More than that, he’s a great resource for recounting Trail history having been a business owner and advocate of local small business for well over 50 years, a Trail city councillor for eight years (four elections back then), a director on too many local volunteer boards to mention, a dedicated Rotarian, and of course, a husband, father and grandfather.

“Trail was certainly a great place to live and do business,” he says.

Having been so involved in the Trail community, including green-lighting the re-paving of the Trail airport back in the day when city councillors were still being called aldermen, Walter was looking forward to seeing the city’s new airport terminal before flying out on Wednesday.

This was Walter’s first visit back to Trail in five years, and the first without his wife Hildegard. Sadly, Hildegard passed away in Richmond last November, as many will remember her as a well-loved member of the Trail community for many years.

