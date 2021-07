Funds will go toward the ICU/HART campaign

Walmart Trail has donated $1,000 to the ICU/HART Project at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH).

Walmart Trail Associates and Store Manager, Ryan Catto (right), presented this donation to the KBRH Health Foundation.

The ICU/HART Project will upgrade mandatory medical equipment vital for critically ill and injured patients, including two Life Pak Defibrillators/Monitors.

