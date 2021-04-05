Entries for the Warfield Easter egg hunt must be submitted by Tuesday, April 6 at noon. Photo: File

Entries for the Warfield Easter egg hunt must be submitted by Tuesday, April 6 at noon. Photo: File

Warfield geocache hunt is on for Easter eggs!

Entries must be submitted to the Warfield committee by Tuesday at noon

The scout for Easter eggs is on in Warfield from now until Tuesday, and brings with it some egg-hunting guidelines.

The Warfield Special Events Committee is working with the 1st Warfield Scout Group for the 2021 Easter Egg Geocache Hunt, Jennifer Palsson began.

“You may have noticed that the Easter Bunny had sneakily put up some cut-out Easter Eggs around town this past weekend,” she explains. “Find the pinned post on our Facebook page for the coordinates to find the rest! Now’s the perfect opportunity to get outside and take some egg selfies,” she adds.

“Remember to follow B.C.’s current COVID-19 guidelines when heading out for this activity.”

Scout leader Jordan Buhler and scout Ivy Palsson place one of the seven hidden Easter eggs. Photo: Submitted

To enter to win some wonderful prizes left by the Easter Bunny, egg-hunters must post a selfie with the egg and use the hashtag #WarfieldBCEaster2021 so the organizers can find their online footprint.

Participants can share the photo publicly via Facebook or Instagram.

“We’ll be commenting and liking your posts so you know we saw it,” Palsson said.

“If you don’t see us liking or commenting within 24 hours, or if you’re not comfortable with public posts, please send it to us as a private message with your photo to count as an entry.”

Brothers Isaac and Matthew Buhler show off some freshly painted eggs. Photo: Submitted

Selfies can also be emailed to the committee at volunteerwarfield@gmail.com.

Entries must be submitted by noon on Tuesday, April 6.

Happy hunting!


