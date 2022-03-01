Rose Karges spotted this hummingbird nest in a tree in Warfield last week. Photo: Rose Karges

Rose Karges spotted this hummingbird nest in a tree in Warfield last week. Photo: Rose Karges

Warfield nest is humming along

Rose Karges spotted this hummingbird nest in a tree in Warfield last week.

According to ABCbirds.org, hummingbirds can be picky about where they nest.

While some species have adapted to urbanization, sometimes even nesting on wires, plant hangers, and other human-made items, most prefer the cover of deciduous trees growing near water.

Tree foliage provides shelter for the parents and their chicks, while the water helps to keep the area cool. Hummingbirds also need to live near food sources, including nectar-rich flowering plants — another reason why sites near water are important for hummingbirds in dry regions.

Due to the small size of hummingbird nests, you’re not likely to find one in the crook of a large branch.

Instead, hummingbirds tend to “set up shop” on thinner branches roughly one foot from tree trunks, often at a fork.

