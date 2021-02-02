Warfield students dig in to shovel neighbours out

Helping out neighbours is part of the school’s “Sharing Our Pride,” initiative

Residents in the Village of Warfield are singing praises for the much appreciated hands-on help they are getting from a classroom of grade school students.

As a part of Webster Elementary’s “Sharing Our Pride,” initiative, teacher Melanie Chartres’ Grade 6 class is digging in to assist their Warfield neighbours on snow days by shoveling them out.

School District No. 20 Kootenay-Columbia



