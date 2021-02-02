Warfield students dig in to shovel neighbours out

Residents in the Village of Warfield are singing praises for the much appreciated hands-on help they are getting from a classroom of grade school students.
As a part of Webster Elementary’s “Sharing Our Pride,” initiative, teacher Melanie Chartres’ Grade 6 class is digging in to assist their Warfield neighbours on snow days by shoveling them out.
