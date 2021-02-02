Grade 6 students help a Warfield resident shovel out from the last snowstorm. Photo: Submitted

Grade 6 students help a Warfield resident shovel out from the last snowstorm. Photo: Submitted

Warfield students dig in to shovel neighbours out

Helping out neighbours is part of the school’s “Sharing Our Pride,” initiative

Residents in the Village of Warfield are singing praises for the much appreciated hands-on help they are getting from a classroom of grade school students.

As a part of Webster Elementary’s “Sharing Our Pride,” initiative, teacher Melanie Chartres’ Grade 6 class is digging in to assist their Warfield neighbours on snow days by shoveling them out.

Read more: Warfield elementary school celebrates 70 years

Read more: Webster students find missing man on morning outing


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

School District No. 20 Kootenay-Columbia

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Photo: Submitted

Photo: Submitted

Previous story
Trail Blazers: Soviet Union faces off against the Smoke Eaters
Next story
Castlegar teen stuck on Kootenay Kulture

Just Posted

Grade 6 students help a Warfield resident shovel out from the last snowstorm. Photo: Submitted
Warfield students dig in to shovel neighbours out

Helping out neighbours is part of the school’s “Sharing Our Pride,” initiative

File photo
RCMP take two impaired Rossland drivers off the road

Two Rossland men have temporarily lost their driving privileges

A woman wears a face mask and shield to curb the spread of COVID-19 while walking in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, January 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
No indications of community spread after COVID-19 variant detected in Interior: IH

Individual in Interior Health contracted the coronavirus variant while travelling

JJ’s Fashion just hit 1.2 million followers and 22.7 million ‘likes’ on the TikTok app thanks to a series of 15-second “Hot Boss” videos created by Rhylan Streloff and Madicyn Dobie. Photo: Jim Bailey.
West Kootenay clothing store rockets to TikTok stratosphere

JJ’s Fashion in Trail has attracted over 1.2 million followers and over 22.7 million “Likes” on TikTok

Hoist a pint to Rossland Rotary this Friday in celebration of their 70th birthday. Photo: Submitted.
Raise a glass to Rossland Rotary: celebrating 70 years

Support your local cafes/restaurants/pubs on Friday and let Rossland Rotary buy you a beverage

On Feb. 2, the groundhog takes centre stage as people around the world observe Groundhog Day. How much do you know about the day and the famous animal? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: Do you know these Groundhog Day facts?

Feb. 2 is Groundhog Day. How much do you know about the day, its traditions and the famous animal?

Vehicle damaged in accident in the Castlegar region, October 2020. (Castlegar Fire Department photo)
ICBC paying out COVID-19 rebates in March, averaging $190

Refunds come from $600 million savings from fewer claims

Nanaimo Clippers owner Wes Mussio. (News Bulletin file photo)
BCHL owner criticized for attending Super Bowl despite living half-time in Florida

Wes Mussio says he’s a snowbird in the Tampa Bay area and will be in the U.S. at least another month

BC Place is expected to light up with a special display for Black History Month on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2020. (BC Place)
BC Place to light up with special display for Black History Month

Month celebrates achievements and history of Black Canadians

Still from a 2014 video by science educator Carin Bondar who is running in the 2021 Chilliwack school board byelection, where she talks about evolution through a parody video of Miley Cyrus’s song, Wrecking Ball. (YouTube)
Chilliwack school board candidate defends naked Miley Cyrus parody video

Well-known science educator Carin Bondar known for using shock and artistry in educational videos

Evidence the Hells Angels are a criminal gang was 'hearsay,' a judge ruled in a recent gun permit case. (Black Press Media files)
Evidence that Hells Angels are criminal gang ‘hearsay’ judge rules in gun permit case

A full-patch member will get another chance at a gun permit, the judge ruled

(Pxhere)
As Canadians break records with holiday shopping, 25% admit to overspending: RBC poll

British Columbians turned out to be the most thrifty of holiday shoppers

Maria Ezzati advertised cosmetic procedures including Botox injections on her website. (Screen capture/www.staybeautiful.info)
Metro Vancouver woman receives jail sentence for performing illegal Botox injections

Maria Ezzati has also been ordered to pay $15,000 by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of B.C.

Isaiah Sheppard, 7, sits inside an oversized football helmet at the NFL Experience for Super Bowl LV Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Tampa Bay Buccaneers host defending champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Super Bowl ‘a rare profitable day’ for B.C. pubs, owners say

Industry group calls for clarity on COVID-19 rules

Most Read