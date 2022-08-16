Warm Hearts donate to specialty care at Trail hospital

The Warm Hearts Charitable Foundation has donated $5,000 to the Urodynamics Program at KBRH. This generous donation will help to purchase medical equipment for the Urology Department at KBRH and allow introduction of a new service for those living with chronic and/or complex urological conditions. Debbie Wood, Second Vice Chair KBRH Health Foundation (right), has accepted this donation from Tracy Batch, Warm Hearts Charitable Foundation Board Member (left).

Urodynamic studies test how well the bladder, sphincters, and urethra hold and release urine.

These tests can show how well the bladder works and why there could be leaks or blockages.

There are many types of urodynamic tests. A health care professional may recommend one or more based on patient symptoms, but diagnostics are typically performed together as one test.

Those tests include: a cystometrogram to measure how well the bladder functions; an electromyogram to test the electrical activity of muscles and nerves of the pelvic floor; urethral pressure profile (not commonly performed by urologists); uroflowmetry to assess urine volume and rate; voiding pressure study to measure urine flow rate and help find bladder blockage from prostate enlargement.

What is urology?

Urology, also known as genitourinary surgery, is the branch of medicine that focuses on surgical and medical diseases of the male and female urinary-tract system and the male reproductive organs. Organs under the domain of urology include the kidneys, adrenal glands, ureters, urinary bladder, urethra, and the male reproductive organs.

Urinary and reproductive tracts are closely linked, and disorders of one often affect the other. Thus a major spectrum of the conditions managed in urology exists under the domain of genitourinary disorders. Urology combines the management of medical (i.e., non-surgical) conditions, such as urinary-tract infections and benign prostatic hyperplasia, with the management of surgical conditions such as bladder or prostate cancer, kidney stones, congenital abnormalities, traumatic injury, and stress incontinence.

Urological techniques include minimally invasive robotic and laparoscopic surgery, laser-assisted surgeries, and other scope-guided procedures. Urologists receive training in open and minimally invasive surgical techniques, employing real-time ultrasound guidance, fiber-optic endoscopic equipment, and various lasers in the treatment of multiple benign and malignant conditions. Urology is closely related to, and urologists often collaborate with the practitioners of, oncology, nephrology, gynaecology, andrology, pediatric surgery, colorectal surgery, gastroenterology, and endocrinology.

