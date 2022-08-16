Warm Hearts donate to specialty care at Trail hospital

Urodynamic studies test how well the bladder, sphincters, and urethra hold and release urine.
These tests can show how well the bladder works and why there could be leaks or blockages.
There are many types of urodynamic tests. A health care professional may recommend one or more based on patient symptoms, but diagnostics are typically performed together as one test.
Those tests include: a cystometrogram to measure how well the bladder functions; an electromyogram to test the electrical activity of muscles and nerves of the pelvic floor; urethral pressure profile (not commonly performed by urologists); uroflowmetry to assess urine volume and rate; voiding pressure study to measure urine flow rate and help find bladder blockage from prostate enlargement.
