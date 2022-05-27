West Kootenay Air Cadets learn survival skills

Cadets Claire Lawder from 531 Trail and Charlotte Farangher from 561 Nelson work on their shelter. Photo: Submitted

Submitted by Royal Canadian Air Cadets

Department of National Defence cadets from the three West Kootenay air squadrons spent two days together last week learning survival skills.

Cadets from Trail, Castlegar and Nelson learned how to use a compass, tie knots, make shelters and made ground search and rescue signals. This was the first time in several years that local cadets could get together and do in-person multi-unit activities.

The local cadet squadrons are once again meeting in person and over the next month, all three units will wrap up their training year with Annual Ceremonial Reviews.

This summer, most level one and level two cadets will be attending local training courses of one or two weeks in duration. Some older cadets will be attending training courses at locations across the country.

The squadrons always welcome new cadets who are between the ages of 12 and 18. You can start your application at app.cadets.gc.ca/cadet-registration/get-started.html.

Adults who would like to volunteer with squadron are also welcome.

