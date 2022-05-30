The West Kootenay Camera Club photo show will open during Sunfest. Photo: Betsy Kline

The West Kootenay Camera Club photo show will open during Sunfest. Photo: Betsy Kline

West Kootenay Camera club opening show at art gallery

Kootenay Gallery show runs from Friday, June 3 through Friday, June 10

West Kootenay Camera Club

With the pandemic hopefully in the rear-view mirror, and the return of Sunfest after an absence of two years, the West Kootenay Camera Club (WKCC) is preparing a display of photographs at the Kootenay Gallery opening Friday, June 3 and running through Friday, June 10 with the exception of Monday, June 6 when the gallery will be closed.

During Sunfest weekend from June 3 to June 5, visitors to the gallery will be invited to vote for their favourite photograph. Admission to the display is free.

The WKCC is open to anyone who wishes to improve thier photography skills. Membership is $30 for an individual and $50 for a family.

The club is hoping to return to in-person meetings in the fall as it has been having Zoom meetings only for the past two years.

A warm welcome is extended to all members of the public to come view and enjoy the photographs.


