West Kootenay Camera Club rolls out 30th show

Runs from June 5 to June 12

It is still winter, but photographers in the West Kootenay are getting ready for the 30th Annual Photo Show by the West Kootenay Camera Club (WKCC).

The West Kootenay Camera Club began in February 1990 with 12 members.

Cameras may have gone to digital and darkrooms replaced by computer editing, but the camera club has stayed true to the goal of members taking better photos.

Education, including practical demonstrations, monthly field trips, and slide shows, all have kept the group fresh and growing.

Current membership is close to 50 members.

Meetings are held every second Monday at 7 p.m. in the Castlegar and District Public Library.

The WKCC photo show is held at the Kootenay Gallery in Castlegar and this year runs from June 5 to June 12.

The show is a popular venue at Sunfest and draws visitors from all over the West Kootenay. Visitors get a chance to vote for their favourite photo and those attending from June 5 to June 7 can enter the Loonie Prize Draw for a framed West Kootenay landscape.

This year has brought changes to the minimum size of photos entered and the number of photos that photographers can enter. Minimum size is now 11 x 14, maximum size is 16 x 20.

Members of WKCC can now enter six photos, non members are limited to four.

Cost for non-members is $8 per entry, members pay $6 per entry.

Categories are wildlife, landscape, flowers, human interest, creative images, portrait, architecture, urban and open.

For more information go to the clubs’s website at westkootenaycameraclub.com or, via email, contact Ken Ferch at ferch5@telus.net, Debbie Thiem at dthiem@telus.net, or Ellen Vallie, at lnvallie@gmail.com.

