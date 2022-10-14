West Kootenay Cancer Survivor Tea goes Oct. 29 in Trail

All cancer survivors are welcome and the tea is free for both the survivors and their caregivers. Photo: Unsplash

by Willa Condy

The pandemic led to the cancellation of many things.

One was the West Kootenay Cancer Survivor tea.

For two years the tea steeped, waiting for a chance to return and bring cancer survivor’s and their caregiver to celebrate their fight against cancer.

Just before the pandemic struck the decision was made to make the survivor tea more inclusive and include cancer survivors from Nelson, Castlegar as well as the greater Trail area.

Normally the tea is held in the spring.

This year the tea on Oct. 29 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Trail United Church hall.

The organizers of this year’s survivor tea all have dealt with their own cancer journey and the struggles that that battle has brought.

Sometimes the journey is a little sad, remembering those that fought but ended up losing their fight.

“This year we will all be missing our special angel Jenny Murray.” said organizer Heather Kennedy, member of West Kootenay Cancer Survivor.

Jenny Murray was the driving force on the creation of the Cancer Survivor Tea.

Murray dealt with MS (Multiple Sclerosis) and other health issues but still always made sure to add her own unique touch to make sure the survivors and their caregivers had a very special experience.

All cancer survivors are welcome and the tea is free for both the survivors and their caregivers.

Many cancer survivors find themselves in another battle after their cancer fight.

Lymphedema impacts many cancer survivors, 30 per cent of breast cancer survivors develop lymphedema, other cancers have much higher rates of lymphedema.

Surgery and radiation treatments can damage the lymphatic system.

Damage to the lymph nodes can cause blockages in the draining of the lymphatics which leads to swelling in the arm, leg or other areas. The lymphatic system plays a key role in our immune system and is interlinked with the veinal system.

A display about lymphedema along with a representative of the BC Lymphedema Association will also be at the tea.

As the world starts to open up from the COVID pandemic the West Kootenay Cancer Survivor Tea is happy to be back.

It also gives people another excuse to attend the Trail Spooktacular.

For more information contact: pokie1@mac.com.

