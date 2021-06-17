West Kootenay golf course welcomes father-daughter team to restaurant

Harold and Sadie Holoboff are bringing great food and service to the Eagle’s Nest Restaurant at Champion Lakes Golf and Country Club. Photo: Jim Bailey

A father-daughter team has touched down at the Eagle’s Nest Restaurant at Champion Lakes Golf and Country Club just east of Fruitvale.

Castlegar native Harold Holoboff and his daughter Sadie returned to the West Kootenay to operate the Eagle’s Nest, after spending the past 30 years in Calgary.

“Calgary slowed down for a bit, so I thought I’d come down here and spend the summer,” said Harold. “Get re-acquainted again.”

Harold is an Executive Chef with more than three decades experience, and Champion’s need for a new and qualified cook and server at the Eagle’s Nest opened the door to a rare opportunity for both he and Sadie.

“She’s excited, she loves the Kootenays as well, and loves the mountains, the water, everything; and she loves doing what she’s doing here for the summer.”

Needless to say, the food is excellent, whether it’s the unique offerings from the breakfast, lunch, and dinner menus, or a Daily Special like the sesame tuna steak with Thai vinaigrette, Harold brings comfort food to a whole new level.

“It is comfort food, elevated a little bit,” said Harold. “It’s a little whimsical. I add some fresh stuff to it, for example the french onion all-square grilled cheese, and also the jalapeno popper one.”

Harold started working at the Nest on June 1, and since COVID restrictions have been relaxed, the restaurant, like so many others, has faced its share of challenges.

“The challenge is trying to hire within here,” said Harold. “It’s actually very difficult right now. So I guess you just have to weather the storm here and hopefully it will pan out.”

The restaurant is currently looking for two experienced cooks to assist Holoboff and take over on his days off.

“The pay is great with tips on top of it, and just look around, the surroundings here, it’s a pretty nice golf course.”

According to Phase 2 of the provincial plan, restaurants can serve indoors and on patios with a maximum of six patrons per table, but masks are still required until seated.

The spacious patio at Champion is worth checking out. With a capacity of 70 people, it overlooks scenic holes number 5 and 9, providing a beautiful and peaceful setting to enjoy a beverage or a meal.

The recent COVID relaxation has Harold hopeful, and, although uncertainty still looms, he looks forward to a busy and more normal summer.

“You have to take everything in stride,” he added. “You can’t get too high and you can’t get too low. If everyone stays positive and follows the protocols, hopefully restrictions will be lifted and we can go from there.

“I’d love to have big crowds and events, and share my food with everyone here.”

The Eagle’s Nest at Champion Lakes golf course is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Ph. 250-367-7015.

