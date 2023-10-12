West Kootenay riding club: ‘Help us keep kids warm this winter’

For a second year, Sinful Kings is holding a donation drive called “Coats for Kids”

Donated items must be new or like new. This is the second year Sinful Kings has held “Coats for Kids.” Photo: Unsplash

As winter rolls in, no one wants to think about a young person going cold because they don’t have a warm winter jacket or coat.

For a second year and hopefully before the first snow flies, Sinful Kings, a West Kootenay motorcycle riding club, is holding a donation drive called “Coats for Kids.”

From now and until Nov. 18 the community is asked to drop off winter wear such as coats, snow suits, gloves, and boots that are new, like new or gently used, all to be donated to local children in-need.

The group asks that donations have no rips or tears, all pockets and zippers are functional, and to ensure there are no major stains that can’t be washed out.

Drop off sites until Nov 18 are:

• Rossland Collision, 3rd Ave. in Rossland

• Performance Fitness, 1425 Cedar Ave. in downtown Trail

• Noble Shear, 3 Schofield Highway, Annable

• Rossland Collision Fruitvale, 28 Kootenay Ave., Fruitvale

• Beaver Valley Lions Club, 1968 Main Street, Fruitvale

All donated items will be ready for pick up at the Willi Krause Fieldhouse on Sunday, Nov. 19 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The entrance to the fieldhouse is on Highway 3B westbound next to McKelvey Creek landfill.

Coats and other donated goods are hung up, organized, and ready-to-wear so that families and/or individuals can come through and pick out the size and item needed, explains Mark Slessor, club member and owner of Performance Fitness.

Questions?

Contact Slessor via Instagram: performancefitness_bc or via Facebook at Performance Fitness.

Charity and DonationsCity of TrailLocal Business