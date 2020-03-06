West Kootenay Scouts rev their engines for Kub Kar Rally

Scouts from across the region started their engines and were ready to rumble last weekend when the 1st Beaver Valley scouting group hosted the 2020 West Kootenay Area Kub Kar Rally at the Montrose Hall.
In attendance were Beavers, Cubs, Scouts, Venturers and Scouters from 1st Beaver Valley, 1st Creston, 1st Nelson, 1st Robson, 1st Warfield and 2nd Rossland groups.
“This year a new theme, ‘Black Light’ was added,” says Erin Robson, commissioner for 1st Beaver Valley.
“The youth got to create their Beaver Buggies, Kub Kars and Scout Trucks over the past month and added the new twist to the vehicles,” she said.
“We had four wonderful judges attend the Rally to help us judge Best Black Light and Best Design for all the age groups – Wayne Kelly from EZ Rock, Steve Morissette from Village of Fruitvale, Mike Walsh and Don Berriault from Village of Montrose. A big thank you to the Village of Montrose for donating the use of the hall to the Scouts for their rally,” Robson added.
“We would also like to thank all of our sponsors without them the event would not of been possible.”
Scouting is a youth program for girls and boys ages five to 18 years of age.
Through a youth-led program, Scouts pave their own path to outdoor adventure and fun; selecting and planning the activities they want to pursue; surrounded by committed and passionate Scouters who create a safe and inclusive environment.
Along the way Scouts develop the skills, values and character that will guide them through every future adventure, at every stage a life. The perfect place for kids to be kids, memories are made and friendship are forged through the countless campfires, hikes and overnight camps.
For more on joining Scouts Canada or becoming a Scouts volunteer visit www.scouts.ca or contact Erin Robson via email at erin.bv.scouts@outlook.com.
