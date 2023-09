Poster and image submitted by the West Kootenay Toy Run.

This is the 34th year the toy run has raised money and collected toys for local charities

Heads up Trail; the 35th annual West Kootenay Toy Run will roll through town on Sunday, Sept. 10.

Riders are slated to arrive at Waneta Plaza at 1:45 p.m.

The next stop will be in Rossland at 2:30 p.m.

The raffle for a 2023 Harley-Davidson Low Rider will happen at 6 p.m. in the Castlegar complex.

The run raises funds for local charities and collects toys for charitable Christmas hampers.

