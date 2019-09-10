West Kootenay Toy Run rolls through towns

Santa, on his Rudolph-themed motorcycle and his helpers leading the way, rolled through the region on Sunday in the annual West Kootenay Toy Run.

Almost 200 motorcycles signed up for the ride which went from Castlegar, to Nelson, to Salmo, to Trail, to Rossland, and back to Castlegar.

The event raises funds for local charities and collects toys for the Salvation Army’s Christmas hampers.

Previous: WK Toy Run

Previous: WK Toy Run



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter