Guy Bertrand photo

West Kootenay Toy Run rolls through towns

Annual event went Sunday, Sept. 8

Santa, on his Rudolph-themed motorcycle and his helpers leading the way, rolled through the region on Sunday in the annual West Kootenay Toy Run.

Almost 200 motorcycles signed up for the ride which went from Castlegar, to Nelson, to Salmo, to Trail, to Rossland, and back to Castlegar.

The event raises funds for local charities and collects toys for the Salvation Army’s Christmas hampers.

Previous: WK Toy Run

Previous: WK Toy Run


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Cops for Kids rides through Trail

Just Posted

West Kootenay Toy Run rolls through towns

Annual event went Sunday, Sept. 8

Trail man gets 7 years after victim beaten, kidnapped, and tasered

Trial by judge held in Rossland Provincial Court back in July

Nelson council changes rules again on flags, banners

New policy: Baker banners banned, flags are at council’s discretion

Cops for Kids rides through Trail

2019 Ride will take the team over 1,000 km across southeast B.C.

Burn rules loosen in Kootenays as weather eases fire concerns

Category 2 and 3 fires will be allowed in most areas — but know the regulations

VIDEO: Trudeau to officially call federal election on Wednesday

PM scheduled to visit Rideau Hall and ask the governor general to dissolve Parliament

Micro moon rises for Friday the 13th

The next year the Harvest Moon will light up a Friday the 13th night is in 2049

B.C. health authorities warn against needle-free filler treatments

No one should be providing this treatment warns public service announcement

Slow home sales cool B.C. government revenues this year

Finance Minister Carole James releases first 2019 results

Pearl-filled oyster surprises Greater Victoria dinner party guests

Oyster, caught in Courtenay, contained almost 50 pearls of varying sizes

Teal-Jones shuts down remaining B.C. coast logging operations

Layoffs affect forest harvest in Fraser Valley, Vancouver Island

More than 90% of British Columbians want permanent daylight time: survey

Respondents to government’s survey cited health concerns in wanting to stop switching the clocks

Man fundraising to bring Bahamian victims of Hurricane Dorian to Kelowna

A family of three impacted by the destructive hurricane getting the help from Kelowna man

B.C. teen’s horse killed by lightning in weekend thunderstorm

Two horses died in covered pen in Chilliwack, discovered in the early hours Sept. 8

Most Read